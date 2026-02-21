Iran’s President Vows Defiance Against Global Pressure, Pledges Continued Struggle for Nation

Pezeshkian Says Iran Will Not “Bow or Surrender,” Emphasizes Unity and Domestic Reform

2026-02-21 18:45

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday reaffirmed Iran’s determination to resist external pressure, declaring that Tehran would never surrender—even if confronted by all major world powers.

Speaking at a live-televised public ceremony, the Iranian president stated, “We have pledged that even if all the great powers of the world stand against us to force us to bow, we will never bow and we will not surrender.”

Pezeshkian acknowledged that Iran has faced significant challenges, including economic hardships and external pressures, but stressed that unity and solidarity would enable the country to overcome them.

“They have created many problems for us, and we have faced numerous shortages,” he said, adding that through cohesion and collective determination, Iran would prevail over these difficulties.

He further asserted that the government remains committed to addressing internal societal wounds and improving living conditions.

“As long as there is life in our bodies, we will strive for dear Iran,” Pezeshkian said, pledging efforts to ensure the Iranian people are not subjected to humiliation and to rapidly provide a suitable and dignified living environment.

Pezeshkian’s remarks come at a time when Iran continues to grapple with economic strain linked to international sanctions, regional tensions, and domestic reform demands.

Since the United States withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in 2018 and reimposed sanctions, Iran’s economy has faced currency depreciation, inflationary pressure, and reduced oil exports. Efforts to revive nuclear diplomacy have fluctuated amid broader geopolitical rivalries.

Domestically, Iranian authorities have repeatedly emphasized national unity and resilience in the face of external pressure, framing resistance as a central pillar of state policy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranian leaders have consistently maintained that strategic independence and sovereignty remain non-negotiable principles of the country’s foreign and domestic policy orientation.

Pezeshkian, who assumed office amid calls for economic reform and social stability, has positioned his administration as focused on mitigating economic hardship while preserving Iran’s political red lines.

His latest remarks reinforce Tehran’s longstanding narrative of steadfastness in the face of international opposition while highlighting the government’s stated commitment to internal cohesion and reform.