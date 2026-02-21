Japanese Author Maki Kanai to Publish Photo Book on Nowruz and Kurdish Culture

Book Explores Kurdish Traditions and Celebrations Across Multiple Countries

22 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Maki Kanai, a renowned Japanese author and photographer, announced on Saturday that she is preparing to release a new photo book dedicated to the celebration of Nowruz and Kurdish culture. The book will be part of her popular series Takusan no Fushigi and is scheduled for release in March 2026.

In a brief introduction to the project, Kanai explained: “On the day of spring’s arrival, Saitama Prefecture in Japan becomes a stage for the harmony of Nowruz; how do the Kurds celebrate it, and how do local communities preserve this cultural heritage?”

The book combines interviews and encounters Kanai conducted with Kurdish communities in Japan, Iran, Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany, highlighting the richness and unique traditions of Kurdish heritage.

Through her photography and narratives, Kanai seeks to capture the vibrancy, symbolism, and artistry of Kurdish cultural practices, especially those surrounding Nowruz.

Significantly, the project was developed in close collaboration with Kurdish translator, writer, and cultural researcher Amanj Shakeli, who contributed photographs, illustrations, and cultural insights, ensuring the book authentically reflects Kurdish traditions.

Kanai’s work aims not only to showcase the beauty of Kurdish celebrations but also to foster a broader appreciation for the cultural continuity of the Kurdish people worldwide.

By merging photography with ethnographic storytelling, the book offers readers a rare glimpse into the rituals, attire, and local customs associated with the New Year festival and Kurdish heritage.

This upcoming release is expected to resonate with audiences interested in global cultural traditions, visual storytelling, and the preservation of intangible cultural heritage.

Nowruz, meaning “New Day,” is the traditional celebration of the spring equinox and marks the beginning of the new year in many cultures across the Middle East, Central Asia, and beyond.

Rooted in Zoroastrian traditions over 3,000 years ago, it symbolizes renewal, rebirth, and the triumph of light over darkness. For Kurds, Nowruz is a deeply significant cultural and national holiday, observed with festivals, music, dance, traditional clothing, and family gatherings.

Communities light fires, perform folk dances, and prepare special dishes, emphasizing themes of unity, resilience, and the preservation of cultural heritage.

Beyond its festive aspects, Nowruz serves as a time for reflection, reconciliation, and the reinforcement of social bonds, making it a cornerstone of Kurdish cultural identity.