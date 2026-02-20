UK Blocks US Request to Use British Bases for Potential Strikes on Iran, The Times Reports

The UK has blocked a US request to use RAF bases for potential strikes on Iran, citing international law concerns. The dispute reportedly influenced President Trump’s stance on the Chagos Islands deal.

22 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Kingdom has blocked a request by US President Donald Trump to use British air bases for potential strikes on Iran, according to a report by The Times, amid what is described as the largest US military buildup in the region since 2003.

On Friday, the British newspaper reported that Prime Minister Keir Starmer informed President Donald Trump that allowing American aircraft to operate from British facilities would breach international law.

According to the report, London refused permission for US forces to use facilities at Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, which hosts America’s fleet of heavy bombers in Europe.

Under longstanding agreements between London and Washington, such bases may only be used for military operations against third countries with prior approval from the UK government.

The disagreement over the use of British sites is understood to have contributed to Trump’s withdrawal of support for Starmer’s deal to transfer the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote that if Iran did not make a deal on its nuclear program, “it may be necessary for the United States to use Diego Garcia, and the Airfield located in Fairford, in order to eradicate a potential attack by a highly unstable and dangerous Regime.”

He added that such an attack could potentially target the United Kingdom and other allied countries.

On Thursday, Trump said the world would learn “over the next, probably, ten days” whether the United States would reach a deal with Iran or take military action.

“They can’t have a nuclear weapon. Very simple. You can’t have peace in the Middle East if they have a nuclear weapon,” he said.

Government sources cited by The Times said the UK is unlikely to support a pre-emptive military strike, following a previous refusal to participate in strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities last summer.

The report stated that the White House is drawing up detailed military plans for a strike that could involve Diego Garcia and RAF Fairford.

Trump has reportedly been informed by defense officials that US forces would be ready for war by Saturday after what is described as the largest US military buildup in the region since the 2003 Iraq war.

The UK government said in a statement: “There is a political process ongoing between the US and Iran, which the UK supports. Iran must never be able to develop a nuclear weapon, and our priority is security in the region.”

Asked about the use of UK bases, the government added: “As routine, we do not comment on operational matters.”

According to The Times, British officials are concerned that permitting US use of the bases could constitute a breach of international law if the UK had “knowledge of the circumstances of the internationally wrongful act.”

The Conservatives called on Starmer to allow the use of the bases. James Cartlidge, the shadow defense secretary, said that if the United States judged further action necessary against Iran’s nuclear program and if it aligned with UK national interests, Britain should grant access to its facilities.

The government has repeatedly insisted that its proposed agreement with Mauritius over the Chagos Islands is necessary for security reasons and to avoid a costly legal dispute.

Senior officials were quoted as saying the deal could not proceed without American approval.

Meanwhile, Alex Davies-Jones, the victims minister, said the government would continue discussions with the United States and other allies, emphasizing that national security remains the priority.

The development comes as diplomatic contacts between Washington and Tehran continue over Iran’s nuclear program, with both sides publicly stating that negotiations remain ongoing.