First Woman Appointed to Lead Internal Security Forces Court in Kurdistan Region

Brigadier Chra Ahmed Latif becomes the first woman to head the Internal Security Forces Court/2 as part of the KRG’s strategy to strengthen women’s leadership in the security sector

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — In a landmark step for gender representation in the security sector, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has appointed a woman to head the Internal Security Forces Court for the first time in the region’s history.

The Ministry of Interior on Tuesday announced the assignment of Brigadier Chra Ahmed Latif as Acting Head of the Internal Security Forces Court/2. The appointment marks a significant development in the KRG’s efforts to strengthen women’s leadership within military and security institutions.

Rebar Ahmed, Minister of Interior, formally received Brigadier Latif, confirming her appointment during an official meeting. In a statement posted on X, Ahmed said the move aligns with the ministry’s vision to enhance women’s leadership roles.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of Brigadier Chra Ahmed Latif as Acting Head of the Internal Security Forces Court/2 — the first woman to hold this senior position,” he wrote, congratulating her on what he described as a well-deserved recognition and wishing her continued success.

The decision forms part of the ninth cabinet’s broader strategy to empower women in key leadership and decision-making roles, particularly within the Internal Security Forces.

The appointment of Brig. Latif represents a historic milestone for the judiciary of the security forces, signaling institutional progress toward greater inclusivity.

Under the regulations and laws of the Ministry of Interior, the Internal Security Forces Court is responsible for adjudicating cases related to military violations and offenses committed by personnel and officers affiliated with the ministry.

According to official figures, women’s participation within the Internal Security Forces has increased notably during the current cabinet’s term, with several female officers attaining higher ranks in recent years.