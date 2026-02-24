KDP Branch 15 in Khanaqin Rejects Separation of Qara Tapa and Gulala as Constitutional Violation

On Tuesday, KDP Branch 15 formally rejected the separation of Qara Tapa and Gulala from Khanaqin District and called for the annulment of the provincial council’s decisions, reiterating that such measures violate Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Branch 15 of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in Khanaqin on Tuesday rejected the conversion of the Qara Tapa and Gulala (Jalawla) sub-districts into independent districts and their detachment from Khanaqin District, describing the move as a violation of the Iraqi Constitution.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the KDP branch declared that separating the two sub-districts from Khanaqin constituted “a clear violation of the Iraqi Constitution.”

The statement reaffirmed that such measures contravene Article 140 of the Constitution, which sets out a legal mechanism for resolving the status of Kurdistani territories outisde KRG's administrative control through normalization, a census, and a referendum.

The KDP described the administrative changes as a “unilateral administrative and demographic change,” asserting that Khanaqin, with its diverse ethnic and religious composition, represents a model of peaceful coexistence. The statement added that altering its administrative status outside the constitutional framework amounts to a violation of the will of its residents.

Branch 15 called for the complete cancellation of the decisions and expressed support for residents opposing the changes. “We reaffirm our full support for the proud masses of Khanaqin and their legitimate demands; we also support any peaceful public action or strike undertaken to defend their constitutional rights,” the statement said.

The party branch concluded by urging all parties to uphold stability and unity and to respect the will of the people of Khanaqin.

The statement follows earlier opposition voiced by Kurdish political parties, members of parliament, activists, and civil society representatives in Khanaqin. On February 23, Kurdish representatives convened in the district to formally oppose decisions by the Diyala Provincial Council that elevated Jalawla (Gulala) and Qara Tapa to district status and detached several sub-districts from Khanaqin.

According to officials cited in reports from the meeting, the Diyala Provincial Council had previously decided to convert Qara Tapa into a district and annex the Jabara sub-district during a period when Kurdish representatives were absent from the council. In recent days, a similar decision was taken regarding Jalawla, elevating it to district status and annexing the Sadiya sub-district.

These measures resulted in four sub-districts being administratively detached from Khanaqin District.

Nazik Ahmad, a member of the Iraqi Parliament representing Khanaqin, described the council’s actions as both administrative and legal violations. “This move by the Diyala Provincial Council is an administrative and legal violation. This decision was made without any agreement or joint study between the Provincial Council, the Diyala administration, and the Ministry of Planning; therefore, we strongly oppose it,” she told Kurdistan24 on February 23.

Ahmad stated that the objective of the council appeared to be the downsizing of Khanaqin District and weakening its administrative structure. She emphasized that modifying Khanaqin’s borders or creating new districts and sub-districts in the area violates Article 140 of the Iraqi Constitution.

“Until Article 140 is implemented, changing the administrative borders of those areas is illegal,” Ahmad said.

Article 140 governs Kurdistani territories outside the Kurdistan Regional Government’s administrative control and outlines procedures for resolving administrative and territorial disputes. The provision calls for normalization measures, followed by a census and a referendum, to determine the status of Kurdistani territories.

According to the February 23 gathering, legislative and oversight bodies formally rejected the Diyala Provincial Council’s decisions and planned to send official correspondence to senior Iraqi authorities to prevent their implementation.

Participants in the Khanaqin meeting included representatives of Kurdish political parties, prominent local figures, and civil society activists. The gathering was convened to coordinate a unified response and to issue a joint statement rejecting the administrative changes affecting Qara Tapa and Jalawla.

Observers noted that the decisions to elevate the two sub-districts occurred in the absence of Kurdish representatives on the provincial council, raising concerns among local actors regarding consultation and procedural compliance.

The administrative restructuring has been described by Kurdish officials and local figures as undermining Khanaqin’s governance capacity. Concerns have also been raised about the impact of detaching multiple sub-districts on service delivery, municipal administration, and local representation.

In its statement on Tuesday, KDP Branch 15 reiterated that any changes to Khanaqin’s administrative structure must occur within the constitutional framework and in accordance with Article 140. The branch emphasized that unilateral actions altering district boundaries are inconsistent with constitutional provisions governing Kurdistani territories.

The branch further affirmed its support for peaceful public actions undertaken by residents in defense of what it described as their constitutional rights. It called on all stakeholders to act responsibly to preserve stability and unity.

The developments in Khanaqin reflect ongoing disputes over administrative boundaries in multiethnic areas of Diyala province. Kurdish political representatives have maintained that changes to territorial administration in such areas must be preceded by constitutional procedures and broad consultation.

This article was updated on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, at 02:37pm.