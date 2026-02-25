Kurdistan PM Barzani Meets German Delegation to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

Discussions Focus on Security, Regional Stability, and Enhanced Cooperation

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Wednesday received a German delegation led by Jizza Andreas von Geir, State Secretary of the German Foreign Ministry, in a meeting aimed at reinforcing relations between the Kurdistan Region and Germany.

The meeting, which was also attended by Daniel Krieber, Germany’s Ambassador to Iraq, saw both sides underscore the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors.

Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation for Germany’s ongoing support and cooperation, emphasizing the need to further advance political, economic, and security relations.

Both parties highlighted the necessity of enhancing coordination with the international community to confront threats posed by ISIS militants in Iraq and Syria.

The discussions also included an exchange of views on the general political situation in Iraq and the wider region, as well as the ongoing negotiations regarding the election of Iraq’s President and the formation of both federal and regional governments.

The Kurdistan Region and Germany share a longstanding history of diplomatic, economic, and cultural engagement. Germany has been a key supporter of the Kurdistan Region’s reconstruction and development efforts, particularly in areas affected by conflict and the fight against ISIS.

In the economic sector, German companies have actively invested in energy, infrastructure, and technology projects within the Kurdistan Region, facilitating both industrial development and job creation.

Germany has also provided technical assistance and expertise in governance, public administration, and vocational training programs to strengthen institutional capacity in Erbil and across the Region.

On the security front, Germany has supplied humanitarian aid and training programs for Peshmerga forces, while also contributing to broader international efforts to combat terrorism and promote regional stability.

Cultural and educational ties have flourished as well, with partnerships between universities, exchange programs, and German-funded scholarships supporting students and researchers from the Kurdistan Region.

Over the decades, these multifaceted engagements have cultivated a strong, resilient partnership, positioning Germany as a trusted international partner for the Kurdistan Region in its pursuit of economic growth, security, and political stability.