Kurdistan Joins International Minifootball Federation

Kurdistan Region to Compete in Global Championships Under Kurdistan Flag

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan has officially become a member of the International Minifootball Federation (IMF), paving the way for its national team to compete in global tournaments under the Kurdistan flag.

The General Directorate of Sports in the Kurdistan Region announced that Kurdistan has been formally admitted to the IMF. From now on, the Kurdistan national minifootball team will participate in international cups and championships as “Kurdistan Team,” competing under its own flag alongside national teams from around the world.

The membership follows the successful hosting of the Women’s Mini-Football World Cup in Erbil in September last year, an event held under the supervision of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and with Kurdistan24 serving as the official media sponsor.

The tournament marked a significant milestone for the Region’s growing role in international sports.

On September 22, the final match of the Women’s Minifootball World Cup took place in Erbil in the presence of Prime Minister Barzani. Egypt’s women’s national team defeated Brazil in a penalty shootout to claim the title, concluding a tournament that drew international attention and broad regional participation.

During the opening ceremony, Mohammed Al-Dosari, President of the International Minifootball Federation, stated that the decision to stage the championship in Erbil was driven by the stability and security of the Kurdistan Region. He praised the organization and the hospitality demonstrated throughout the competition.

Kurdistan’s accession to the federation represents a new chapter in its sports diplomacy efforts. Over recent years, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has invested in infrastructure, stadium development, and international event hosting as part of a broader strategy to position the Region as a hub for regional and global sporting events.

Minifootball—also known as six-a-side football—is governed internationally by the IMF and has gained popularity across Europe, the Middle East, and parts of Asia. With formal membership secured, Kurdistan’s teams are now eligible to compete in official world and continental competitions under recognized international regulations.

Officials described the development as both a sporting and symbolic achievement, reflecting the Region’s growing engagement with international federations and its ambition to expand its global presence through athletics.