IAEA Chief Likely to Join Third Round of Iran–US Talks, Tehran Says

Thursday’s third round of talks with the United States will center solely on Iran’s nuclear program and the potential lifting of sanctions, spokesman Baqaei says.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran said Thursday that the head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog is expected to attend Thursday's third round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei told state television that Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is likely to join Thursday’s negotiations.

“It is also likely that the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency will join these talks, as was the case in the previous round,” Baqaei said.

Iran’s foreign ministry also emphasized that Thursday’s third round of talks with the United States will focus exclusively on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions, according to spokesman Baqaei.

Baqaei said Tehran will push for the removal of economic sanctions and reaffirm its right to the peaceful use of nuclear energy. He added that Iran’s delegation has communicated these priorities to the Omani foreign minister, who is mediating the negotiations.

The talks mark the third round of diplomatic engagement between Iran and the United States as both sides seek to address tensions surrounding Tehran’s nuclear program.

Grossi’s potential participation underscores the central role of the IAEA in monitoring and verifying Iran’s nuclear activities.

The UN nuclear agency has long overseen inspections in Iran under various agreements, including the 2015 nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

While that accord has faced significant challenges in recent years, the IAEA continues to serve as the primary international body responsible for technical verification and compliance assessments.

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear program is intended for peaceful, civilian purposes, while Western governments have called for stronger safeguards and transparency measures.

Thursday’s meeting is expected to build on discussions held in previous rounds, with the involvement of the IAEA chief potentially aimed at facilitating technical clarity and reinforcing confidence-building measures between the parties.

The negotiations, mediated by Oman, come amid a significant U.S. military build-up in the region and repeated warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump that failure to reach an agreement could result in military strikes on Iran.

The article was updated by Kurdistan24 on Feb. 26 at 12:34 pm.