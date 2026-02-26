Civilian Killings in Sudan More Than Double in 2025, UN Warns

Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Civilian killings in Sudan’s ongoing war have more than doubled in 2025 compared to the previous year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights warned on Thursday, raising alarm over thousands of missing and unidentified victims.

Addressing the UN Human Rights Council, UN rights chief Volker Türk described the conflict as “ugly,” “bloody,” and “senseless,” condemning both warring parties for escalating violence and rejecting humanitarian truces.

Sudan has been engulfed in war since April 2023, when fighting erupted between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). The conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced approximately 11 million others, and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

“In 2025, my office’s documentation points to an over two-and-a-half times increase in killings of civilians compared with the previous year. Many thousands are still missing or unidentified,” Türk said.

He accused both sides of committing “heinous and ruthless” violations, including sexual violence, summary executions, and arbitrary detentions. Türk also criticized foreign actors for fueling what he described as a “high-tech” war through external support and funding.

The UN rights chief specifically highlighted what he called “carnage” carried out by the RSF during attacks on the Zamzam displacement camp in April and again in October in El-Fasher — the army’s last stronghold in western Darfur at the time.

Sexual violence has surged sharply during the conflict, Türk said, with more than 500 victims documented in 2025 alone. Reported abuses include rape, gang rape, sexual torture, and sexual slavery.

“The bodies of Sudanese women and girls have been weaponized to terrorize communities,” he said, expressing deep concern that such crimes could continue.

Türk warned that without urgent action and accountability, the situation risks deteriorating further, with devastating consequences for civilians caught in the conflict.