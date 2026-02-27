Syria Begins Integrating Kobani's Asayish Forces into Interior Ministry as Siege and Humanitarian Crisis Persist

Syria’s Interior Ministry began integrating Kobani Asayish under a move tied to its agreement with the SDF. Aleppo security officials took over facilities, while the city remains under siege and facing a humanitarian crisis.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In implementation of the agreement between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian Transitional Government, the process of integrating the Internal Security Forces (Asayish) of the Kobani region into the Ministry of Interior has formally begun.

On Friday, Syria’s Interior Ministry announced in a statement that a high-level delegation from the Aleppo Security Command, accompanied by the Director of Kobani Asayish, conducted a field visit to the city’s security headquarters. The delegation inspected the Asayish Directorate building and all police departments to assess the technical and administrative readiness of personnel.

According to the statement, the Internal Security Command of Aleppo province officially took over the Asayish Directorate building in Kobani and commenced its duties.

Simultaneously, an expanded meeting was held with officials from various Asayish departments. Discussions focused on mechanisms for unifying organizational and administrative structures with the Interior Ministry’s systems, with the aim of consolidating security institutions.

This administrative and security step follows an announcement made by the Syrian government on Jan. 29, in which it stated that it had reached a comprehensive agreement with the SDF on a general ceasefire and broader arrangements. Under the agreement, administrative and security institutions are to be unified.

However, Kobani has for more than a month been encircled by armed groups affiliated with the same Transitional Government. Despite political and security measures being initiated, food, medicine, and fuel have not been allowed to enter the city, and the humanitarian crisis continues.

It is expected that with the official commencement of the Interior Ministry’s work in Kobani, the siege imposed on the city will be fully lifted and daily life for residents will return to normal.