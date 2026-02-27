Baghdad and Tehran Back Ongoing Geneva Talks, Stress Need to Avoid Regional Escalation

Iraq and Iran reaffirmed commitment to dialogue during a call between Fuad Hussein and Abbas Araghchi, praising progress in Geneva talks and stressing negotiations as the best path to resolve disputes and protect regional stability.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to sustained dialogue and the advancement of negotiations in Geneva, emphasizing that talks remain the most appropriate and effective means of resolving outstanding disputes.

On Friday, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, during which they discussed the latest developments related to the course of negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

In a statement, Iraq’s Foreign Ministry said that during the call, Araghchi presented a comprehensive overview of developments in the negotiation process, clarifying the substance of the discussions held and outlining upcoming steps. He also referred to the anticipated timelines for meetings of the technical committees and the negotiating committee.

For his part, Hussein expressed “his thanks and appreciation for being informed of the details and course of the negotiations,” and praised “the progress achieved in the Geneva talks.”

He further stressed “the importance of continuing dialogue as the best and most appropriate approach to resolving pending issues.”

In another part of the statement, it was noted that both sides emphasized that negotiations constitute the most suitable instrument for addressing disputes. They also reiterated the necessity of distancing the region from the risks of escalation and war, with the aim of safeguarding regional security and stability.