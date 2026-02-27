Maliki to U.S. Envoy: Iraq's Sovereignty and People's Choices Must Be Respected

Nouri al-Maliki told U.S. envoy Tom Barrack that Iraq’s sovereignty and people’s choices must be respected, stressing support for democracy and stability as political talks over government formation continue.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri al-Maliki, stressed the importance of respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and the choices of its people during a meeting with U.S. Presidential Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, as political deliberations over government formation continue.

According to a statement issued by Maliki’s media office on Friday, the leader of the State of Law Coalition received Barrack in Baghdad, where discussions focused on developments in Iraq’s political landscape and upcoming national entitlements.

Maliki emphasized the importance of supporting the democratic path and strengthening political stability, stressing “the necessity of respecting Iraq’s sovereignty and the choices of its people.” The statement noted that both sides affirmed the continuation of communication and coordination on issues of mutual interest.

For his part, Barrack pointed to the importance of Iraq’s role in advancing solutions to regional challenges, reducing the intensity of conflicts, supporting dialogue, and combating terrorism.

The meeting comes amid ongoing internal political deliberations within the Shiite Coordination Framework over the nomination of candidates for prime minister. Maliki remains the sole officially confirmed candidate of the Coordination Framework for the premiership, as discussions continue regarding the designation of leadership positions.

Barrack’s visit to Baghdad also included meetings with senior Iraqi officials. He met with Faiq Zidan, President of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council, where discussions focused on the judiciary’s role in safeguarding constitutional mandates and ensuring that constitutional processes remain insulated from political disputes.

The U.S. envoy also held talks with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein. Those discussions addressed Iraq’s role in promoting regional stability, supporting dialogue and diplomacy, counter-terrorism cooperation, and adherence to signed agreements in Syria, alongside ongoing regional diplomatic efforts.

The series of meetings underscores Iraq’s engagement with international partners as it navigates government formation negotiations and broader regional security challenges, while reiterating the emphasis on constitutional procedures and national sovereignty.