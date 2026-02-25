Russia Agrees to Repatriate Its ISIS Detainees from Iraq, Pending Citizenship Verification

Russia has agreed in principle to repatriate its nationals detained in Iraq on ISIS-related charges, pending citizenship verification, as Baghdad continues efforts to return foreign detainees to their home countries.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Russian government has expressed its readiness to receive its nationals detained in Iraqi prisons on terrorism charges linked to ISIS, according to a statement released Wednesday by Iraq’s Foreign Ministry.

On Wednesday, Abdulkarim Hashem Mustafa, Iraq’s ambassador to Moscow, met with Igor Nikolayevich Zubov, State Secretary and Deputy Interior Minister of Russia, at the headquarters of the Russian Interior Ministry.

According to the statement, the Iraqi ambassador conveyed Baghdad’s formal request for Russia to repatriate its citizens who were members of ISIS and are currently held in Iraqi prisons. The move comes within Iraq’s broader efforts to return foreign detainees to their home countries in order to preserve regional and international security and stability.

Zubov expressed Moscow’s willingness to receive detainees holding Russian citizenship, pending verification of their nationality.

During the meeting, the Iraqi ambassador also called for facilitating visa procedures for Iraqi citizens and investors seeking to visit Russia, with the aim of boosting trade exchange, tourism, and strengthening bilateral relations.

Zubov signaled readiness to address outstanding issues based on the observations presented by the Iraqi ambassador. He also stressed coordination with relevant authorities to open a direct communication channel with the Iraqi Embassy in Moscow to accelerate procedures and enhance cooperation on shared matters.

The development follows a Jan. 31, 2026 agreement between the United States and Iraq under which more than 5,000 ISIS detainees were transferred from Syria to Iraq for prosecution.

The transfer marked a significant step in consolidating ISIS-related detention files under Iraqi jurisdiction, amid ongoing regional efforts to manage the long-term security implications of foreign fighters captured during anti-ISIS operations.