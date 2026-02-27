IAEA Reports Iran Stored Near-Weapons-Grade Uranium Underground at Isfahan Nuclear Site

The IAEA reported Iran stored uranium enriched to 60% at an underground Isfahan site, the first disclosure of its location, as U.S.-Iran nuclear talks continue and President Trump vows Tehran will not obtain a nuclear weapon.

49 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Some of Iran’s most highly enriched uranium, enriched to levels close to weapons grade, has been stored in an underground area at its nuclear site in Isfahan, according to a confidential report by the International Atomic Energy Agency sent to member states on Friday and seen by Reuters.

It marks the first time the agency has specified where uranium enriched to up to 60% purity — close to the 90% threshold considered weapons grade — has been stored.

Diplomats said the entrance to the tunnel complex was struck in U.S. and Israeli military strikes in June, though the facility itself appears to have remained largely unharmed.

The disclosure comes as nuclear negotiations between Tehran and Washington continue to show signs of cautious progress. Iran and the United States recently concluded their third round of indirect, Oman-mediated talks in Geneva, part of broader efforts aimed at reducing tensions and preventing military escalation.

In a separate diplomatic engagement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that continued progress in the negotiations would depend on what he described as a realistic approach and the avoidance of “excessive demands.” During a phone conversation with Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, Araghchi emphasized that reaching an agreement requires “seriousness and realism from the other side,” warning against miscalculations that could hinder diplomatic efforts.

In parallel, U.S. President Donald Trump used his State of the Union address to warn that Iran is developing missiles capable of reaching the United States and vowed he would never allow Tehran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy,” Trump said in his address to Congress. “But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world’s number one sponsor of terror … to have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump said Iran has developed missiles “that can threaten Europe and our bases overseas” and is working toward longer-range capabilities, while reiterating that negotiations remain ongoing.

Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, maintaining that its missile program is purely defensive and that its nuclear activities are intended solely for peaceful purposes.

Despite ongoing disagreements, both Iran and Oman reported progress following the Geneva discussions. Technical teams are scheduled to meet at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna to continue consultations ahead of a fourth round of talks expected next week.

Diplomatic observers view the continuation of negotiations and planned technical discussions as an indication that both sides remain committed to pursuing a negotiated solution through dialogue.