Israeli Forces Intercept Iranian Missiles Over Tel Aviv as Regional Conflict Deepens

Israeli forces intercepted several Iranian missiles over Tel Aviv as joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran continued, following Tehran's earlier barrage and Netanyahu's announcement of a coordinated campaign to eliminate the Iranian threat.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israeli media reported on Saturday that several Iranian missiles were intercepted over the skies of Tel Aviv, as hostilities between Israel and Iran continue to escalate.

On Saturday, Israeli outlets said that a number of Iranian missiles were shot down in the airspace above Tel Aviv. Separately, Israel Army Radio, citing a military source, reported that several Iranian missiles were intercepted before entering Israeli airspace.

The developments come amid a sharp military escalation between Israel and Iran. Earlier Saturday morning, Israel and the United States jointly launched strikes on Iranian territory, targeting several cities across the country. As of now, no confirmed reports of human or material losses have been announced.

The latest exchanges follow an announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Israel and the United States had launched a coordinated military campaign dubbed “Operation Lion’s Roar” (Mivtza Sha'agat Ha'Ari). In a video message posted on X, Netanyahu said the objective of the operation is to eliminate what he described as the threat posed by the Iranian regime.

“At this very hour, the IDF is striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and Basij targets. Together with the United States military, we are striking ballistic missile sites that threaten both Israel and U.S. forces,” Netanyahu stated, adding that the operation would continue “as long as necessary.”

The escalation unfolded hours after Iran launched dozens of missiles toward northern Israel, triggering air raid sirens across wide areas of the country. The Israeli military said defense systems were activated to intercept incoming threats, while the Home Front Command instructed residents in affected areas to immediately seek shelter. Iranian media reported that 30 missiles were fired toward northern Israel.

The confrontation follows U.S. President Donald Trump’s earlier announcement that Washington had begun “major combat operations” against Iran, citing the goal of eliminating nuclear and missile threats.

Regional repercussions have been swift. Israeli authorities declared a “special state” nationwide for 48 hours beginning at 10:08 a.m. on Feb. 28, citing a high probability of attacks on civilians. Airspace closures have followed across the region, including in Israel and Iran, while Iraqi authorities announced the suspension of flights and the closure of Iraqi airspace. A warning siren was also heard inside the Erbil consulate compound.

An Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is preparing what was described as a “crushing” retaliation. Iranian media reported explosions in several cities, and authorities circulated emergency guidance urging civilians to move away from blast sites and seek shelter.

The unfolding events mark a deepening phase in the Israel-Iran confrontation, now intertwined with direct U.S. involvement, as both sides signal the possibility of further military action.