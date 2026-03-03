IRGC Warns ‘Gates of Hell’ Will Open as Iran Expands Gulf Attacks

Tehran targets Israel, U.S. base in Qatar; Gulf states intercept drones and missiles amid fourth day of war

37 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) warned Tuesday that it would intensify attacks against the United States and Israel as the war entered its fourth day, while Gulf states reported fresh missile and drone interceptions across the region.

“The enemy must await continuous punitive attacks; the gates of hell will open more and more, moment by moment, upon the United States and Israel,” IRGC spokesman Ali Mohammad Naini said on state television.

Separately, Iran’s army announced that its ground, air, and naval forces had launched destructive combat drones targeting Israeli military sites as well as American forces stationed at Al Udeid Air Base.

The statement, carried by the Iranian newspaper Shargh, said the strikes were aimed at “military areas of the Zionist regime in the occupied territories” and U.S. installations in Qatar.

Qatar Thwarts Missile and Drone Attempts

Qatar confirmed that its air defenses intercepted attempted attacks on Hamad International Airport. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari said missiles were successfully downed and none reached the airport.

“There were attempts to attack Hamad International Airport; they were all thwarted,” Ansari told a press conference, adding that Doha has not been in contact with Tehran since the start of the latest hostilities.

Qatar’s state energy giant QatarEnergy announced it would halt some downstream production after previously suspending liquefied natural gas (LNG) output following Iranian strikes on two gas processing facilities.

The company said production of urea, polymers, methanol, aluminum and other products would be paused as a precautionary measure.

Saudi Arabia Condemns Embassy Strike

In Saudi Arabia, the Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as an overnight Iranian attack targeting the United States Embassy Riyadh.

Riyadh expressed its “strongest condemnation and rejection of the heinous attack,” calling it “cowardly and unjustified.” The incident underscores the widening geographic scope of Iran’s retaliation campaign following U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Explosions Heard Across the Gulf

AFP correspondents reported hearing multiple explosions in Manama and Doha on Tuesday, with air raid sirens sounding in Bahrain’s capital.

In Oman, authorities said two drones were shot down over Dhofar Governorate while a third crashed near the Port of Salalah. The Oman News Agency reported no casualties or material damage.

Meanwhile, in the United Arab Emirates, falling debris from a drone interception sparked a fire at the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone. The blaze was quickly contained, officials said, and no injuries were reported.

Regional Escalation Deepens

The fourth day of fighting marks a sharp escalation in a conflict that has spread beyond Iran and Israel to engulf U.S. military facilities and key economic infrastructure across the Gulf.

Tehran has framed its actions as retaliation for joint U.S.-Israeli strikes, while Gulf states are reinforcing air defenses to protect civilian and strategic sites.

With energy facilities, airports, embassies, and military bases increasingly in the crosshairs, the confrontation threatens broader regional instability and significant disruption to global markets if the cycle of escalation continues.