PM Barzani Inaugurates Majdi Private Hospital in Erbil

Prime Minister says “outlawed terrorist groups” targeted the capital in recent days, calls on Baghdad to prevent further assaults

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, strongly condemned recent attacks on Erbil on Tuesday, accusing “outlawed and terrorist groups” of deliberately targeting the capital and urging Iraq’s federal government to prevent further assaults.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly built Majdi Private Hospital in Erbil, Barzani said it was “regrettable” that the region had been caught up in escalating tensions and conflict, adding that “in the past few days, certain outlawed and terrorist groups have made Erbil their target.”

He praised the resilience of the Kurdistan Region’s citizens and pledged that his government would make every effort to ensure their protection.

“I thank the steadfast people of Kurdistan,” Barzani said. “Rest assured, we will spare no effort to protect the people of Kurdistan, safeguard our region, and keep it away from war and chaos. We will continue defending our achievements.”

He called on the federal government in Baghdad to take responsibility for preventing armed groups from launching attacks against the Kurdistan Region.

“We ask the federal government not to allow these terrorists and outlaws to attack Kurdistan again, because we cannot remain silent indefinitely,” he stated.

Hospital Inauguration

Barzani’s remarks came during the official opening ceremony of Majdi Private Hospital, which he described as a highly advanced medical facility built to international standards.

He congratulated the people of Kurdistan — particularly the residents of Erbil — on the new addition to the region’s healthcare infrastructure.

The prime minister expressed appreciation to the investor behind the project, Haji Ahmed, and encouraged continued private-sector investment to further develop the Kurdistan Region.

He noted that the hospital is equipped with advanced medical technology and staffed by qualified doctors and healthcare professionals capable of meeting the needs of citizens and visitors alike.

Salaries, Budget and Electricity

Addressing ongoing financial disputes with Baghdad, Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has fulfilled all its obligations toward the federal authorities and called on Baghdad to uphold its commitments regarding the Kurdistan Region’s financial entitlements.

He also spoke about temporary reductions in electricity production, explaining that some energy companies had scaled back output as a precautionary measure following attacks on oil and gas fields. This, he said, had affected the national grid supply to citizens in the region.

“This situation is temporary,” Barzani assured. “We hope conditions will return to normal soon. What has happened was beyond our will, but we are doing everything we can to minimize the impact on the people of Kurdistan.”

Concluding his speech, the prime minister urged citizens to follow official guidance and remain patient during the current period of regional instability, expressing hope that peace and stability would soon replace conflict and tension across the region.