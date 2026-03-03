Trump Says “Too Late” to Talks as Iran Seeks Negotiations After Massive US Strikes

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said ‘Too Late!’”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Iran is seeking negotiations following extensive American and Israeli military strikes, declaring it was now “too late” for talks after what he described as the destruction of key Iranian military capabilities.

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “Their air defense, Air Force, Navy, and Leadership is gone. They want to talk. I said ‘Too Late!’”

The statement comes amid a rapidly escalating conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

On Monday, the US military announced it had struck more than 1,250 targets across Iran within the first 48 hours of coordinated operations with Israel. According to a fact sheet released by US Central Command (CENTCOM), the strikes targeted a wide range of Iranian military infrastructure, including command-and-control centers, ballistic missile sites, naval vessels and submarines, and anti-ship missile systems.

The figure marked an increase from more than 1,000 targets reportedly hit during the first day of the conflict alone.

US and Israeli forces launched the coordinated campaign on Saturday, carrying out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran. US officials said the operation has primarily focused on degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command networks.

Several senior Iranian officials were killed during the initial phase of the strikes, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

The rapidly expanding conflict has heightened regional tensions and prompted growing international concern over the risk of a wider escalation in the Middle East.