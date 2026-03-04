US Embassy Urges Americans to Leave Iraq as Drone Threats Persist Near Baghdad Airport

Advisory comes after second drone intercepted in two days amid widening US-Israel-Iran conflict

7 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday urged American citizens in Iraq to depart the country as soon as conditions allow, following renewed security incidents near Baghdad International Airport.

In a statement posted on X, the embassy said the US government is prepared to assist Americans wishing to return home safely.

“We strongly encourage Americans in Iraq to depart as soon as conditions are safe to do so, and shelter in place until such time,” the statement read, noting that Iraqi authorities may close and reopen airspace on short notice.

The embassy also encouraged US citizens to enroll in the State Department’s Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and emergency information.

The advisory came hours after a drone was shot down near Baghdad International Airport on Wednesday, according to two Iraqi security sources who spoke to AFP.

“A drone was downed near Baghdad airport, with no casualties or material damage reported,” one security source said. A second source confirmed the interception.

The airport complex includes a military installation hosting a US diplomatic facility and previously housed troops from the US-led international coalition, making it a recurring target amid escalating tensions.

The incident followed a similar interception on Tuesday evening near the same facility. Earlier that day, Iraqi security forces announced they had seized nine rockets and a launchpad allegedly prepared to target the airport.

The security deterioration unfolds against the backdrop of the expanding conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Since the launch of coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, Iran-aligned armed groups in Iraq have vowed not to remain neutral, claiming dozens of drone attacks on bases hosting American forces.

Although Baghdad has reiterated that it does not wish to be drawn into the regional war, Iraq has long been a proxy battleground. The recent drone and rocket incidents highlight the country’s continued vulnerability to spillover from broader regional hostilities.

Iraqi authorities remain on heightened alert around key infrastructure as diplomatic missions reassess their security posture amid the volatile environment.