Kurdistan PM Barzani, Turkish FM Fidan Discuss Regional Stability in Phone Call

Leaders stress importance of safeguarding peace amid ongoing regional tensions

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani held a phone conversation on Wednesday with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, during which they discussed the general situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the latest developments related to ongoing conflicts and regional tensions.

According to a press release published by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), both sides underscored the importance of preserving peace, stability, and security in the region.

The call reflects ongoing diplomatic engagement between Erbil and Ankara at a time when regional developments continue to pose complex political and security challenges.