US-Israeli Strike on Urmia Leaves Seven Dead Amid Escalating Regional Conflict

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – At least seven people were killed following a joint US and Israeli airstrike targeting Iran’s Urmia province, Iranian media reported on Wednesday, as tensions continue to rise across the region.

According to local reports, the strike hit a densely populated residential area in the city of Urmia, located in Eastern Kurdistan (western Iran), resulting in multiple casualties. Details regarding the identities of the victims and the extent of damage have not yet been officially confirmed.

The incident comes amid a broader escalation of attacks and bombardments affecting several cities in Eastern Kurdistan, where dozens of people have reportedly been killed or injured in recent days.

US and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military campaign on Saturday, conducting extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran. US officials stated that the operation has primarily aimed at degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command infrastructure.

During the initial phase of the strikes, several senior Iranian officials were killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.

The rapidly expanding conflict has significantly heightened regional tensions, prompting growing international concern over the possibility of a wider escalation across the Middle East.