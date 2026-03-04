Explosions Target PMF Headquarters in Nineveh, No Casualties Reported

An Iraqi security source told local media that an unidentified explosive device landed inside the courtyard of a headquarters belonging to Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in the Rashidiya area, near the Technical University in northeastern Mosul.

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Two separate explosions targeted facilities linked to armed groups in Nineveh province on Wednesday afternoon, though no casualties were reported, according to Iraqi security sources.

An Iraqi security source told local media that an unidentified explosive device landed inside the courtyard of a headquarters belonging to Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in the Rashidiya area, near the Technical University in northeastern Mosul. The source said the incident caused no significant human or material losses.

Following the explosion, explosive ordnance disposal teams and criminal evidence units, in coordination with civil defense forces, were deployed to the scene to conduct field inspections and determine the nature and origin of the blast.

In a separate incident, the headquarters of the 30th Brigade of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) in the Khorsibat area of Bashiqa district, eastern Nineveh, was also subjected to bombardment. Security sources reported material damage to the facility, while confirming that no injuries or fatalities had occurred.

The incidents come amid a wave of aerial bombardments and missile strikes reported in recent days targeting Iraqi military installations and armed factions across multiple regions.

The escalation coincides with ongoing large-scale U.S. and Israeli military operations against Iranian interests and its allied groups in the region, developments that analysts say are increasingly drawing Iraqi territory into a wider regional confrontation.