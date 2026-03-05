KRG Denies Reports of Arming Kurdish Opposition Groups to Enter Iran

The KRG spokesperson strongly condemned the repeated attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region and described them as “cowardly assaults.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Thursday rejected reports claiming that the Kurdistan Region is involved in arming and sending Kurdish opposition groups into Iran, describing the allegations as false and intentionally circulated.

In a statement, KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani dismissed the reports as baseless and said they were being spread deliberately.

“The reports suggesting that the Kurdistan Region is part of a plan to arm and send Kurdish opposition parties into Iranian territory are completely false, and we categorically reject them,” Hawramani said in the statement.

He stressed that the KRG and political parties in the Kurdistan Region are not involved in any campaign aimed at expanding the conflict or escalating tensions in the region.

“On the contrary, we call for peace and stability in the region,” Hawramani added, reiterating the Kurdistan Region’s stance of avoiding further conflict amid the current regional turmoil.

In another part of the statement, the KRG spokesperson strongly condemned the repeated attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, describing them as “cowardly assaults.”

Hawramani also called on the Iraqi federal government and the international community to take steps to stop the attacks and work to protect the territory and people of the Kurdistan Region, as well as the broader region.

The statement comes amid the ongoing war between Iran, the United States, and Israel, which has increasingly spilled over into Iraq and the Kurdistan Region. Since the conflict erupted in late February, Erbil has been repeatedly targeted by drones and missiles launched by Iran-backed militias in Iraq, many aimed at sites hosting U.S. forces near Erbil International Airport and other coalition facilities.