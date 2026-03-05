Drone Shot Down Over Soran Independent Administration, No Casualties Reported

According to the correspondent, security forces successfully downed the drone in the skies above Soran before it crashed in the residential area.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A drone was intercepted and shot down over the Soran Independent Administration on Thursday, falling in the Wasta Rajab neighborhood without causing casualties, a Kurdistan24 correspondent reported.

According to the correspondent, security forces successfully downed the drone in the skies above Soran before it crashed in the residential area.

Authorities immediately secured the site and urged residents not to approach the crash location for safety reasons.

While no injuries were reported, the incident caused minor material damage, including broken doors and windows at a nearby house.

Earlier on Thursday, several drones were reportedly directed toward different areas of the Kurdistan Region. However, security forces intercepted all of them, and no casualties were reported.