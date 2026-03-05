Iran Accuses Israel of Drone Attack in Azerbaijan, Denies Responsibility

According to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday accused Israel of carrying out a drone attack in Azerbaijan and falsely attributing it to Iran in an effort to damage Tehran’s relations with its neighbor.

According to a statement from Iran’s Foreign Ministry, Araghchi made the remarks during a phone call with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

During the conversation, Araghchi denied allegations that Iran had launched any projectiles toward Azerbaijan and rejected claims linking Tehran to the incident.

He also condemned what he described as the role of “the Israeli regime” in orchestrating such attacks to divert public attention and undermine Iran’s relations with neighboring countries.

The accusations follow a midday drone strike in Azerbaijan’s exclave of Nakhichevan, located near the Iranian border, which left four people wounded.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions and competing narratives over responsibility for attacks in the region.