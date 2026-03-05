Iran’s FM Warns US ‘Plan B’ Will Fail After Khamenei Killing

In a post on X, Araghchi addressed U.S. President Donald Trump, writing: “Plan A for a clean rapid military victory failed, Mr. President. Your Plan B will be even bigger failure.”

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Thursday criticized the United States following recent joint U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, saying Washington’s initial strategy had failed and warning that any alternative plan would also be unsuccessful.

In a post on X, Araghchi addressed U.S. President Donald Trump, writing: “Plan A for a clean rapid military victory failed, Mr. President. Your Plan B will be even bigger failure.”

He also claimed that a potential diplomatic breakthrough had been lost, saying that the opportunity for a “unique deal” collapsed after what he described as an “America Last” faction in Washington undermined what he called “significant progress” in negotiations.

Araghchi further criticized U.S. support for Israel, writing that “Israel First always means America Last.”

The remarks come after U.S. and Israeli forces launched a coordinated military campaign on Saturday, carrying out extensive strikes across multiple locations in Iran. According to U.S. officials, the operation aimed to degrade Iran’s missile capabilities, naval assets, and military command infrastructure.

During the initial phase of the strikes, several senior Iranian officials were killed, including Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, dramatically escalating tensions across the Middle East and raising fears of a broader regional conflict.