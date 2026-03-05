Drone Shot Down Over Soran Leaves Two Civilians Lightly Injured After Debris Strikes Home

A drone shot down over Soran fell into the Wasta Rajab neighborhood, lightly injuring two civilians and damaging a house, officials said, adding that investigations are underway to determine its origin.

10 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A drone brought down over the skies of Soran fell into a residential neighborhood late at night, leaving two civilians lightly injured after debris struck a house in the Wasta Rajab area.

Halgurd Sheikh Najib, the Supervisor of the Soran Independent Administration, announced during a press conference that the drone attack targeting Soran resulted in no fatalities.

He confirmed that only two civilians sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Najib also urged residents to cooperate with authorities during such incidents and avoid gathering at the scene, asking citizens to keep roads clear for the relevant agencies so they can carry out their duties without obstruction.

He added that over the past several days, a number of drones had been randomly directed toward the border area, but none had caused damage.

On Thursday night, a drone was shot down over the skies of the Soran Autonomous Administration area and fell in the Wasta Rajab neighborhood.

Fragments of the drone struck a civilian home, causing material damage to part of the house.

Regarding the drone itself, Halgurd Sheikh Najib stated that specialized forces are continuing investigations to determine the source from which the drone was launched.

The incident occurred as bomb-laden drones were directed toward several separate areas of the Kurdistan Region on the same night.

Authorities in Soran say investigations remain ongoing as security forces work to determine the origin of the drone that fell over the district.