President Donald Trump Says US Forces Destroyed 42 Iranian Naval Vessels and Major Military Capabilities in Three Days

US President Donald Trump said American forces destroyed 42 Iranian naval vessels and key military assets in three days, stating that operations against Iran will continue to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Donald Trump, President of the United States, said Saturday that US military operations against Iran will continue, claiming that American forces destroyed 42 Iranian naval vessels and major military capabilities over the past three days.

Speaking during the Shield of the Americas Summit in Florida on Saturday, Trump said US forces had inflicted major damage on Iran’s military infrastructure.

“We’ve knocked out 42 navy ships, some of them very large, in three days,” Trump said, adding that the strikes effectively ended Iran’s naval capability.

The US president also claimed that American forces had neutralized Iran’s air force and destroyed the country’s communications and telecommunications networks.

“We knocked out their air force. We knocked out their communications and all telecommunications is gone,” he said.

Trump stated that the goal of the military campaign is to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, claiming Iran had been close to developing such capability.

“They were very close to a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that US strikes—including a B-2 bomber operation he referred to as “Midnight Hammer”—had prevented Iran from obtaining one.

Trump described the operation as a success, saying that on a scale of zero to ten, he would rate the outcome “about a fifteen.”

He also noted that he would travel to Dover Air Force Base to meet the families of US service members killed during operations related to Iran.

The remarks come amid escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Earlier Saturday, Masoud Pezeshkian, President of Iran, reaffirmed Tehran’s commitment to maintaining friendly relations with neighboring countries but stressed that Iran has the right to defend itself against what he described as military aggression by the United States and Israel.

In a statement posted on social media, Pezeshkian said Iran’s military operations target only facilities and sites linked to attacks against the Iranian people, emphasizing that Tehran has not attacked friendly or neighboring states.

Meanwhile, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, accused the United States of striking a freshwater desalination plant on Qeshm Island, saying the attack disrupted water supplies for about 30 villages.

Trump’s statements highlight the intensifying confrontation between Washington and Tehran, as both sides exchange accusations while military operations and regional tensions continue to escalate.