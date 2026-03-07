Kurdistan Region President and French President Discuss Regional Tensions, Urge De-escalation

President Nechirvan Barzani and President Emmanuel Macron discussed regional tensions in a phone call, stressing the need for stronger international efforts to prevent further escalation and reaffirming cooperation between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, received a phone call on Saturday from Emmanuel Macron, President of France, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in the region and stressed the need to maintain stability.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the phone conversation took place on Saturday.

During the call, the two leaders exchanged views on the current regional situation and the implications of the ongoing conflict. Both expressed deep concern over the risks posed by escalating tensions and agreed on the need to intensify international efforts to prevent a further widening of the conflict and to help restore peace and security for the peoples of the region.

In another part of the discussion, the leaders addressed relations between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, as well as the continuation of cooperation between them.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the friendly relations between France and the Kurdistan Region, noting that the partnership is built on a long history of cooperation and coordination across various fields.

For his part, President Nechirvan Barzani expressed appreciation for the leading role of President Macron and France in supporting the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, particularly through diplomatic efforts aimed at keeping the region away from the dangers of war and instability.

The conversation underscored the shared interest of both leaders in preventing further escalation in the region while continuing to strengthen long-standing ties between France, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region.