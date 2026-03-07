Kurdistan Region President and Turkish President Discuss Regional Tensions, Urge Political Solutions

Nechirvan Barzani and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan discussed regional developments in a phone call, stressing the need for political solutions to prevent further escalation and maintain stability.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, received a phone call on Saturday from Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, President of Türkiye, during which the two leaders discussed the situation in the region and the risks posed by ongoing conflicts.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the call took place on Saturday.

During the conversation, the two leaders closely reviewed regional developments and the serious challenges that have emerged as a result of the ongoing war.

Both sides agreed that the escalation of tensions represents a real threat to the present and future stability of the region. They stressed the importance of pursuing political solutions to prevent the expansion of conflicts and to protect the region’s peoples from the devastation of war.

In another part of the discussion, President Erdoğan expressed his appreciation and special recognition to President Nechirvan Barzani for his positive and constructive role in supporting peace in Türkiye.

Erdoğan noted that such positions are a fundamental factor in strengthening coexistence among peoples and reducing tensions in the region.

For his part, President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region continues to work for stability in the region and supports all peaceful steps and dialogue aimed at resolving disputes in a way that safeguards security and the shared interests of the region’s peoples.

The phone call reaffirmed the shared emphasis of both leaders on dialogue and political solutions as key tools for preventing further escalation and maintaining regional stabilityز