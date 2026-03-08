Kurdistan PM Offers Condolences for Erbil Airport Employee Killed in Terrorist Attack

Prime Minister honors the sacrifice of Martyr Welat Tahir and prays for recovery of the wounded

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani extended his deepest condolences on Sunday to the family, colleagues, and friends of Martyr Welat Tahir, a security employee at Erbil International Airport, who was killed in a recent attack targeting the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement published on X, Barzani described the incident as part of “unjust, oppressive, and terrorist attacks” against the region and shared in the grief of all affected. He prayed that Almighty God would grant the soul of Martyr Welat a place in Paradise and provide patience and solace to his family and loved ones.

The Prime Minister also wished a swift recovery for those injured in the attack, reaffirming his commitment to the safety and security of the people of Kurdistan. “May Almighty God protect Kurdistan,” he added, emphasizing the resilience of the region in the face of ongoing threats.

According to initial reports, Iran-backed Iraqi militias launched several drones toward Erbil International Airport on Saturday night. While air defenses intercepted some of the drones, debris from one of the downed aircraft struck the airport area, killing Tahir and injuring several of his colleagues.

The attack is part of a broader escalation since the outbreak of war on Feb. 28 involving the United States, Israel, and Iran. Since then, multiple Iran-backed armed groups and militias have carried out repeated rocket and drone attacks targeting various locations across the Kurdistan Region.

Officials say several provinces and cities have been affected, with Erbil International Airport among the primary targets. Some of the attacks have also struck residential areas inhabited by civilians, causing material damage and casualties among civilians and government employees.