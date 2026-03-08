President Barzani Says Restraint Has Limits Amid Attacks by Iraqi Armed Groups

"We call upon the Iraqi Government, the Council of Representatives of Iraq, and the political parties—specifically the Coordination Framework—to intervene seriously and set a limit to these aggressions,” President Barzani said.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - President Masoud Barzani on Sunday issued a public message condemning attacks on civilian sites, economic infrastructure, and Peshmerga positions in the Kurdistan Region, calling on the Iraqi government, parliament, and political parties to intervene and stop what he described as aggression threatening the region’s stability and security.

In the message dated March 8, 2026, President Barzani said the people of Kurdistan have historically sought peace and coexistence and have resorted to armed defense only when conflict was imposed upon them. He stated that this principle reflects a longstanding belief among the Kurdish population that disputes should be resolved through peaceful means.

“Throughout history, the people of Kurdistan have never favored war and have always desired peace and coexistence,” President Barzani said in the statement. “If war has been imposed upon them, they have defended themselves and their rights.”

President Barzani said the region is currently witnessing heightened tension and conflict in the broader Middle East and reiterated that the Kurdistan Region hopes that disputes will be resolved through dialogue rather than military confrontation. According to the statement, war inevitably results in destruction and suffering for civilians and communities.

“It is deeply regrettable that there is currently much war and tension in our region,” President Barzani said. “Now, as in the past, our hope has always been that every problem and issue be resolved through peaceful means, as war always brings ruin and devastation.”

Within this context, President Barzani criticized groups operating under the name of “Resistance,” accusing them of carrying out attacks on targets inside the Kurdistan Region. According to the message, these attacks have targeted civilian sites, economic infrastructure, and facilities belonging to the Peshmerga forces.

President Barzani described these actions as unjustified and said they were carried out under what he called “baseless excuses and slogans.” He added that such actions threaten both public safety and the stability of the Kurdistan Region.

“It is very surprising that certain groups and parties, under the name of ‘Resistance’ and using baseless excuses and slogans, allow themselves to attack civilian sites, the economic infrastructure of the Kurdistan Region, and Peshmerga bases and headquarters,” President Barzani said.

The statement characterized these attacks as acts of aggression against citizens and the security of the Kurdistan Region. According to President Barzani, the actions represent a form of escalation that cannot continue without consequences.

“This is outright warmongering and an explicit aggression against the rights of citizens and the stability and security of the Kurdistan Region,” President Barzani said.

President Barzani also stated that restraint by the Kurdistan Region should not be interpreted as unlimited tolerance of such attacks. He said the Peshmerga forces have historically resisted coercion and would not accept actions that undermine the region’s security.

“All parties must understand well that restraint has its limits,” President Barzani said in the message. “The Peshmerga have never accepted oppression or coercion from any party.”

He added that continued attacks by these groups undermine the stability of the Kurdistan Region and threaten the safety of its population. According to President Barzani, these actions require immediate intervention by federal Iraqi authorities and political actors.

President Barzani called specifically on the Government of Iraq, the Iraqi Council of Representatives, and political parties to address the situation. He also referred directly to the Coordination Framework, urging the political bloc to take steps to stop the attacks.

“To this end, we call upon the Government, the Council of Representatives of Iraq, and the political parties—specifically the Coordination Framework—to intervene seriously and set a limit to these aggressions,” President Barzani said.

He warned that continued provocations could lead to serious consequences if they are not addressed. According to the message, ongoing attacks risk escalating tensions and further undermining security in the Kurdistan Region.

President Barzani also expressed condolences to the families of individuals killed in the attacks. He described those killed as victims of what he called unjust actions targeting the Kurdistan Region.

“While expressing my condolences to the families and relatives of those dear ones who were martyred as a result of these unjust attacks,” President Barzani said, “we also assure the beloved people of Kurdistan that we will continue with all our strength to ensure that Kurdistan remains away from war and calamity.”

The message concluded with a commitment to protect the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and the safety of its population. President Barzani stated that efforts would continue to prevent the region from being drawn into conflict while safeguarding the lives of its residents.

“We will continue with all our strength to ensure that Kurdistan remains away from war and calamity, and that the peace, security, and lives of the people are protected,” President Barzani said.