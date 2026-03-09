NATO Intercepts Iranian Ballistic Missile in Turkish Airspace, Türkiye's Defense Ministry Says

The Turkish ministry said the missile fragments landed in Gaziantep without causing casualties.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense said Monday that NATO air and missile defense systems intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched from Iran after it entered Turkish airspace, with debris falling in the city of Gaziantep without causing casualties.

In a communiqué issued on March 9, the ministry said the missile had been launched from Iranian territory toward Turkish airspace and was intercepted by NATO alliance defense systems operating in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the statement, the missile was destroyed after it entered Turkish airspace, and fragments fell within the borders of Gaziantep in southeastern Türkiye.

“Some fragments of the missile fell in deserted areas and vacant lands in Dilok, but fortunately, the incident resulted in no casualties or injuries,” the ministry said in the statement.

Officials said the interception was carried out by NATO Air and Missile Defense forces assigned to the Eastern Mediterranean region, which targeted and destroyed the incoming missile.

The ministry did not specify the type of missile used or the precise time of the interception but confirmed that it had originated from Iranian territory and had crossed into Türkiye’s airspace before being engaged.

In the same communiqué, Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense issued a warning directed at Iranian authorities following the incident.

“Türkiye places great importance on good neighborly relations and regional stability; however, we reiterate that we will take all necessary steps with persistence and without hesitation against any threat to our country’s territory and airspace,” the ministry said.

NATO’s air and missile defense architecture in the region includes systems designed to detect, track, and intercept ballistic missiles that could threaten alliance member states.

The ministry said that the interception was carried out by NATO defense forces assigned to operations in the Eastern Mediterranean, indicating the involvement of alliance-based defensive infrastructure.

Gaziantep, located in southeastern Türkiye near the Syrian border, is one of the country’s largest cities and a major regional center.

The interception marks a rare instance of a ballistic missile launched from Iranian territory entering Turkish airspace and being engaged by NATO defense systems, according to the ministry’s description of the event.

This article was updated on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 03:25pm.