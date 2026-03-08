Iran's Revolutionary Guard Says 104 Personnel Killed in US Naval Attack on Warship Dena

Iran says a U.S. naval attack on the warship Dena killed 104 crew members, as Israeli airstrikes simultaneously targeted military sites in Tehran.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said 104 personnel were killed after a U.S. naval attack targeted the Iranian warship Dena while it was returning from a military exercise.

According to the Iranian news agency Tasnim News Agency, the strike occurred on March 3 when the Iranian warship “Dena” was attacked by the United States Navy.

Iranian officials said the vessel was on a training mission and returning from the multinational naval exercise Milan 2026 Naval Exercise at the time of the incident.

The IRGC stated that 136 personnel were aboard the warship during the attack. Among them, 104 were killed, including 20 sailors who remain missing.

Another 32 crew members were injured in the strike and were transferred to a hospital in Sri Lanka for treatment.

Iranian authorities described the attack as a major blow to the country’s naval forces operating in international waters amid escalating regional conflict.

The incident comes as tensions across the region continue to escalate.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces announced another wave of airstrikes targeting the Iranian capital Tehran.

According to the Israeli military, the strikes targeted several strategic security and military facilities, including around 50 weapons and ammunition depots, a base belonging to the Basij paramilitary force, and a command center affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli officials said the targeted sites were linked to Iran’s military operations and internal security forces, which they accuse of involvement in regional militant activities and the suppression of domestic protests.

Iranian media later reported hearing multiple explosions in several areas of Tehran following the strikes.