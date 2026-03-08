US Central Command Announces Seventh US Service Member Has Died from Injuries Sustained in Iran's Initial Attacks

CENTCOM said a seventh U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained during Iran’s initial attacks, as major combat operations continue in the region.

ERBIL (Kurdistam24) - The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced that a seventh U.S. service member has died from injuries sustained during Iran’s initial attacks across the Middle East.

In a statement released Sunday on X, CENTCOM said the service member had been seriously wounded during an attack on U.S. troops in the Saudi Arabia on March 1.

According to the update issued from Tampa, Florida, the soldier later died from those injuries, raising the total number of U.S. troops killed during Operation Epic Fury to seven.

CENTCOM said the identity of the fallen service member will be withheld until 24 hours after notification of the next of kin.

The command added that major combat operations in the region are continuing.

Earlier, the United States Central Command confirmed that six U.S. service members had been killed in action as of March 2 amid the escalating war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

CENTCOM also reported that U.S. forces had recovered the remains of two previously unaccounted-for personnel from a facility struck during Iran’s initial attacks.

In the first 48 hours of coordinated U.S.-Israeli operations, more than 1,250 Iranian targets were reportedly struck, marking one of the largest military campaigns in the region in recent years.