Iranian Drone Strike in Bahrain Injures 32 in Sitra, Bahrain's Health Ministry Says

The ministry said the injured civilians remain under the supervision of specialized medical teams following the Iranian drone attack in Sitra.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Bahrain’s Ministry of Health said Monday that 32 civilians were wounded after an Iranian drone attack targeted the Sitra area early in the morning, with four victims reported in critical condition, including children, as regional hostilities continued to affect Gulf states.

The ministry said the wounded were receiving protocol medical treatment and confirmed that all of the victims were Bahraini citizens. According to the statement, specialized medical teams are closely monitoring the injured while the national health system remains on heightened readiness following recent attacks against the kingdom.

The incident occurred early Monday in Sitra, an area southeast of the capital Manama. Authorities said the strike caused multiple injuries among civilians and prompted an immediate medical response from emergency services.

According to details carried by the Bahrain News Agency, the injured include a 17-year-old girl who sustained injuries across her entire face. Two children, aged seven and eight, were also reported among those in severe condition.

The youngest casualty was identified as a two-month-old infant who is currently under medical supervision, according to the report.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health said all affected patients are receiving treatment under established medical protocols. It added that specialized medical personnel are supervising the cases and continuing follow-up care.

The ministry emphasized that Bahrain’s healthcare system has remained in a state of full readiness since the start of the attacks on the kingdom. Preparedness levels across critical departments and medical facilities were elevated to ensure the system could respond to potential casualties linked to the ongoing regional security situation.

Authorities did not immediately provide further operational details about the drone strike itself, but the incident comes amid a series of aerial attacks reported across the Gulf region in recent days.

Bahrain has reported multiple security incidents connected to Iranian aerial operations targeting the country and neighboring states hosting U.S. military facilities.

On Sunday, Bahraini officials said an Iranian drone attack damaged a water desalination plant while missile debris caused injuries and structural damage in the Muharraq Island area northwest of Manama.

According to a statement from Bahrain’s interior ministry at the time, three people were injured after fragments from a missile struck a university building in Muharraq. Authorities also reported damage to a nearby desalination facility during that incident.

Officials said the attack had caused material damage and civilian injuries after missile fragments fell in the area.

The interior ministry described the event as an act of Iranian aggression that involved the targeting of civilian locations and infrastructure.

Regional officials have said Iran has launched missiles and drones toward several neighboring countries during the current escalation, particularly toward states that host American military installations.

The expanding wave of strikes has heightened security concerns across Gulf countries, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In the United Arab Emirates, authorities said early Monday that air defense systems were responding to a missile threat. The UAE’s National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority announced in a post on X that defensive systems were actively addressing the threat but did not immediately release additional details.

Saudi Arabia also reported drone activity during the same period. The Saudi Ministry of Defense said its forces intercepted and destroyed four drones that were heading toward the Shaybah oil field in the eastern part of the kingdom near the UAE border.

Officials said the interceptions prevented the drones from reaching the energy facility.

The latest attacks come as Iran has continued retaliatory military actions across the region following the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in joint U.S.–Israeli strikes earlier this month.

Iran’s Assembly of Experts subsequently selected Mojtaba Khamenei as the country’s new supreme leader. Iranian state media reported that missiles launched toward Israel on Monday carried slogans pledging loyalty to the newly appointed leader.

The developments have occurred alongside rising regional tensions and increased military activity across multiple Gulf states.

In Bahrain, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa condemned the recent attacks targeting his country and allied states, describing them as unjustified and unprecedented.

In a message addressing the security situation, the Bahraini monarch said the attacks represented a major tragedy and reiterated that Bahrain has consistently pursued policies based on cooperation and dialogue rather than aggression.

He also praised the readiness of the country’s armed forces and security institutions, saying their vigilance helped maintain security and protect residents.

The king emphasized that Bahrain intends to respond with restraint despite the security challenges, noting that the kingdom aims to remain a stabilizing presence while honoring its commitments to regional and international partners.

The Sitra drone strike marks one of the largest casualty incidents reported in Bahrain since the recent escalation began.

The Bahraini Ministry of Health said medical teams continue to treat the wounded and monitor their conditions while national preparedness measures remain in place.

Authorities confirmed that the victims are receiving care as the country’s healthcare system maintains heightened readiness amid continuing regional tensions.