Syria’s President Supports Iraq and Lebanon’s Efforts to Neutralize Threats and Disarm Hezbollah

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Syrian President Ahmed Al-Shara on Monday expressed strong support for the “serious and decisive measures” taken by the governments of Iraq and Lebanon to remove threats from their territories, prevent any slide toward conflict, and stand with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in efforts to disarm Hezbollah, according to state-owned Syrian Arab News Agency.

Al-Shara made the remarks during a video conference with leaders from the Middle East, convened by the European Council and the European Commission, focused on military developments, ways to de-escalate tensions, and supporting diplomatic initiatives.

“The current escalation poses an existential threat to the entire region,” Al-Shara said, warning that attacks on energy infrastructure in the Gulf and disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz threaten global economic stability.

He stressed that Syria, positioned at a crossroads of multiple conflict fronts, faces serious repercussions from these developments.

Al-Shara emphasized Syria’s consistent condemnation of violations of Arab sovereignty and called out “ongoing Iranian attempts to destabilize Arab capitals and interfere with the core of Arab national security.” He reiterated that “stability in Syria is the cornerstone for the stability of the Levant and the broader region.”

He highlighted that Syria has coordinated a unified position with regional states, bolstered defensive forces along its borders to prevent spillover of conflicts, and combated cross-border militant groups attempting to use Syrian territory.

Importantly, he underscored Syria’s support for Iraq and Lebanon’s proactive measures to safeguard their countries. “We support the serious and decisive steps taken by the governments of Iraq and Lebanon to remove threats from their lands, prevent any slide toward conflict, and stand alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in disarming Hezbollah,” Al-Shara said.

The conference brought together key leaders, including António Luís Santos da Costa, President of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, and other leaders from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon, Armenia, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, and Oman.

The meeting underscored shared concerns over rising tensions in the Middle East and highlighted coordinated efforts to prevent escalation, strengthen border security, and support diplomatic channels.

Al-Shara’s endorsement of Iraq and Lebanon’s decisive actions highlights Syria’s strategic positioning amid a shifting Middle East landscape, signaling its alignment with key Arab capitals in countering Iranian influence and preventing the escalation of regional conflicts that could draw multiple powers into a wider confrontation.