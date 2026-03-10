Qatar Condemns Drone Attack on UAE Consulate in Erbil

Doha calls the assault a violation of international law and pledges support for UAE security measures in Iraq

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The State of Qatar on Tuesday strongly condemned a drone attack targeting the United Arab Emirates’ Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, calling it a blatant violation of international norms that protect diplomatic missions and their personnel.

In an official statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the targeting of diplomatic missions breaches the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the safety of diplomatic staff while undermining internationally recognized rules for diplomatic work.

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar’s unwavering rejection of all acts of violence and terrorism against diplomatic missions. It also expressed solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, pledging support for any measures the UAE may take to strengthen security and stability in Iraq and the wider region.

The Kurdistan Regional Government’s Department of Foreign Relations on Tuesday strongly condemned the overnight attack on the UAE Consulate General in Erbil, describing it as an unlawful act targeting civilians, civil institutions, and diplomatic missions.

The department emphasized that the attack violated international law and stressed that diplomatic missions must be protected under established conventions. Fortunately, the incident caused no casualties.

In its statement, the KRG highlighted that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is not a party to the ongoing regional conflict and has consistently supported peace, stability, and coexistence in the region.

At the same time, it called on the federal government in Baghdad to uphold its responsibility in safeguarding Iraq’s sovereignty and to curb armed groups operating outside the law, which have repeatedly targeted the Kurdistan Region without justification.

Regional partners also voiced concern over the attack. Saudi Arabia and Jordan condemned the targeting of the UAE consulate, calling it a violation of international law and diplomatic conventions, while the UAE’s Foreign Ministry described it as an “unprovoked terrorist drone attack” that caused material damage but no injuries, urging Iraqi authorities to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

The incident comes amid an intensifying confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran and its allied militias on the other, a conflict that has already destabilized large parts of the Middle East and heightened the risk of attacks spilling into Iraqi territory, including the Kurdistan Region.