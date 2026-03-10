Türkiye Deploys U.S. Patriot System to Southeast Amid Iranian Missile Threats

The Patriot air defence system is now operational in southeastern Türkiye, supplementing NATO’s ongoing protection of Turkish airspace.

55 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye announced on Tuesday that a U.S. Patriot air defence system has been deployed to its southeast, near the Kurecik NATO radar base in Malatya province, to strengthen regional air defences amid missile threats linked to the ongoing conflict in Iran, Reuters reported.

The deployment forms part of NATO measures to enhance missile detection and interception capabilities following recent Iranian ballistic missile activity directed toward Turkish airspace, officials said.

The Turkish Defence Ministry said in a statement, cited by Reuters, that the system’s placement in Malatya is intended to contribute to the protection of the country’s airspace in coordination with national and NATO measures.

The ministry noted that the Kurecik radar base provides vital data to the alliance and had helped identify two Iranian ballistic missiles targeting Türkiye in the past week.

Türkiye has repeatedly warned Iran against firing missiles toward its territory, although Tehran has stated that it is not at war with regional countries and denies deliberately targeting its neighbor.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Iranian President Mojtaba Khamenei discussed the issue on Monday, according to the ministry statement noted by Reuters.

“In addition to the measures we take on a national level, air and missile defence measures by NATO have been increased.

In that framework, one Patriot System is being deployed to Malatya to contribute to defending our air space,” the ministry said. Officials added that Türkiye would continue to monitor regional developments and coordinate with NATO allies on defence preparedness.

The deployment coincides with reports, highlighted by Reuters, that the United States is considering the redeployment of its military assets, including Patriot missile systems currently stationed in South Korea.

The origin of the deployed system in Malatya or its batteries was not immediately disclosed.

Türkiye relies on NATO for comprehensive air defence coverage, as the country does not possess a fully operational national missile defence system, despite ongoing development efforts, according to officials cited by Reuters.

The alliance’s support has been pivotal in the past week, when NATO defences in the eastern Mediterranean Sea assisted Türkiye in intercepting missiles originating from Iran.

The Kurecik radar base, situated in Malatya province, is a key NATO installation that collects and transmits early-warning data on missile and aerial threats. The recent interceptions of two Iranian ballistic missiles were facilitated by this radar system, Turkish defence officials told Reuters.

Currently, Türkiye hosts one NATO Patriot system, contributed by Spain, as part of ongoing alliance air-defence operations. The new deployment will add a second Patriot system to the country, further bolstering the detection and interception capabilities of Turkish and NATO forces in southeastern Türkiye.

The Turkish Defence Ministry emphasized that its actions are defensive and conducted in alignment with NATO protocols, Reuters noted. The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye’s commitment to ongoing regional monitoring and cooperative defence measures with its NATO partners.

The deployment follows several missile incidents over the past week that raised concerns in Ankara about potential threats to Turkish territory. NATO air defence systems have been instrumental in preventing damage from these missiles, according to Turkish officials cited by Reuters.

While Iran maintains that it is not targeting Türkiye, Turkish authorities have taken precautionary steps to strengthen national and allied defence measures. The deployment of the Patriot system in Malatya reflects the country’s strategic reliance on NATO capabilities to secure its airspace in the absence of a fully indigenous missile defence network.

Türkiye’s defence officials stated that they will continue evaluating regional developments in coordination with NATO to ensure the protection of national airspace. No additional details were provided regarding operational timelines or further deployments, Reuters reported.

The addition of the Patriot system is part of broader alliance efforts to adapt air and missile defence postures in response to evolving regional threats, officials said. The measures are intended to provide early warning, interception, and deterrence capabilities against potential ballistic missile incursions from Iran or other sources in the region.

Türkiye’s partnership with NATO has remained central to its air-defence strategy, and the deployment of a second Patriot system reinforces this collaborative approach. Officials underscored that the deployment is consistent with NATO protocols and aimed solely at defensive purposes.

The Turkish Defence Ministry concluded that the deployment contributes to a multilayered approach to airspace protection, combining national and alliance measures to respond to regional missile threats.