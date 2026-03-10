CENTCOM Reports Strikes on Over 5,000 Iranian Targets in First Ten Days of Operation Epic Fury

The first ten days of Operation Epic Fury involved coordinated air, land, and maritime strikes against Iranian military and strategic targets, including command centers, IRGC sites, missile and drone facilities, and naval vessels, CENTCOM said.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) reported that the first ten days of Operation Epic Fury, launched against Iran on Feb. 28, 2026, have involved strikes on more than 5,000 targets across the country, according to a statement posted on CENTCOM’s official X account on Tuesday.

The operation, directed by the President of the United States, is focused on dismantling Iranian security infrastructure and neutralizing locations identified as posing imminent threats.

The report detailed that the U.S. employed a broad array of military assets during the initial phase, encompassing both air and maritime capabilities. Air operations included strategic and tactical aircraft such as B-1, B-2, and B-52 bombers; F-15, F-16, F-18, F-22, and F-35 fighter jets; A-10 attack aircraft; and EA-18G electronic attack planes.

Airborne support systems included Early Warning and Control Aircraft, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye platforms, airborne communication relays, and reconnaissance aircraft such as the U-2 Dragon Lady and RC-135. Unmanned systems included LUCAS drones and MQ-9 Reaper drones.

CENTCOM also highlighted the deployment of ground and naval assets, including M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, guided-missile destroyers, counter-drone systems, refueling aircraft and ships, and cargo aircraft such as the C-17 Globemaster and C-130.

The report noted that additional special capabilities were employed but not publicly detailed.

Targets during the first ten days were predominantly military and strategic in nature.

The statement listed Iranian command and control centers, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) headquarters buildings, IRGC intelligence sites, integrated air defense systems, ballistic missile sites, and naval vessels, including ships and submarines, among the primary objectives.

Iranian air defense systems, anti-ship missile sites, military communication infrastructure, and facilities associated with ballistic missile and drone production were also struck, the report said. More than 50 Iranian ships were reported damaged or destroyed.

CENTCOM emphasized that operations were concentrated on dismantling the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and neutralizing capabilities identified as presenting imminent threats to U.S. personnel and regional partners.

The statement provided no further detail on operational progress beyond the first ten days or potential casualties.

The operation commenced at 1:15 a.m. local time on Feb. 28 and was coordinated across multiple U.S. service branches. CENTCOM cited integrated air, land, and sea operations as essential to the rapid targeting and engagement of Iranian military infrastructure.

The statement outlined that both precision strike aircraft and long-range strategic platforms were employed to achieve simultaneous pressure across several domains.

CENTCOM’s summary highlighted the scale and intensity of the operation, with over 5,000 targets engaged in a ten-day period.

The report underscored the emphasis on minimizing the risk to noncombatants, noting that selected targets were directly tied to Iranian military capabilities. U.S. forces relied on a combination of manned and unmanned systems, electronic attack platforms, and long-range strike capabilities to execute the operation.

The report did not provide additional information regarding the operational coordination with regional allies or the engagement of Iranian air defense systems beyond noting their targeting.

The use of counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar systems (C-RAM), Patriot interceptor missiles, and THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems was listed as part of the defensive posture supporting the operation.

CENTCOM’s statement also confirmed that the operation included attacks on Iranian military production facilities associated with both ballistic missile and drone programs. These strikes were described as integral to degrading Iran’s ability to project military power within the region and beyond.

Officials reported that the coordinated campaign utilized a combination of strike, reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and logistics platforms to maintain operational tempo.

The deployment of airborne command and control systems, refueling assets, and maritime platforms enabled sustained operations across Iran’s territory and coastal waters.

The operation represents the first ten days of a U.S.-directed campaign targeting Iran’s security and military infrastructure, with CENTCOM asserting that the strikes were aimed at neutralizing imminent threats while systematically dismantling key operational capabilities of the Iranian regime.

CENTCOM concluded its summary by reiterating that Operation Epic Fury targeted over 5,000 sites, damaging or destroying more than 50 Iranian naval vessels. The report reflected the breadth of U.S. military assets employed and emphasized the prioritization of strategic military objectives.