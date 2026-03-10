KRG Condemns Drone Attack Targeting UAE Consulate in Erbil

Foreign relations office urges Baghdad to curb armed groups behind repeated attacks on the Kurdistan Region

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Kurdistan Regional Government Department of Foreign Relations on Tuesday strongly condemned what it described as unlawful attacks targeting civilians, civil institutions, and diplomatic missions, after the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in Erbil was targeted overnight.

In a statement, the department said the attack constituted a clear violation of international law, stressing that diplomatic missions must be protected under international conventions. It added that the consulate was targeted on Monday night, but fortunately caused no casualties.

The statement also emphasized that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is not a party to the ongoing regional conflict and has consistently supported peace, stability, and coexistence in the region.

The department further called on the federal government of Iraq to assume its responsibility in safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and to prevent armed groups operating outside the law from repeatedly targeting the Kurdistan Region without justification.

The Kurdistan Regional Government reiterated its condemnation of such attacks and stressed the importance of protecting diplomatic missions and maintaining regional stability.

Saudi Arabia and Jordan on Tuesday condemned the targeting of the United Arab Emirates Consulate General in Erbil, describing it as a violation of international law and diplomatic conventions.

In separate statements, both countries expressed solidarity with the United Arab Emirates, while the UAE’s Foreign Ministry called the incident an “unprovoked terrorist drone attack” that caused material damage but no injuries and urged authorities in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.

The attack on the UAE consulate in Erbil comes amid an intensifying regional confrontation between the United States and Israel on one side and Iran and its allied militias on the other, which has already destabilized large parts of the Middle East.

In recent weeks, Iran-backed groups have carried out cross-border drone and missile attacks targeting strategic sites in Iraq, Israel, and the Gulf. At the same time, US and Israeli forces have responded with airstrikes and preemptive operations.

Against this backdrop, the incident in Erbil underscores the risks of the conflict spilling into Iraqi territory, highlighting how local civilian and diplomatic targets can become entangled in broader geopolitical struggles—even in areas that have historically remained neutral, such as the Kurdistan Region, which has played a recognized role in advancing Middle East peace efforts

It also reinforces calls from regional actors for the federal government in Baghdad to enforce strict security measures, curb Iran-backed Shiite militias, and prevent further attacks on civilians and diplomatic missions.