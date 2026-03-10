Kurdistan’s President Congratulates Iran’s Mojtaba Ali Khamenei on His Selection as Supreme Leader

Nechirvan Barzani expresses hope to strengthen historic ties between Erbil and Tehran

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday congratulated Mojtaba Ali Khamenei following his selection as the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, reaffirming the Kurdistan Region’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding relations with Tehran.

In an official message, Barzani conveyed his congratulations to Khamenei after he was appointed to the position of Iran’s highest leader. The president also extended his warm wishes to the people of Iran and expressed hope for success for the country’s new leader in carrying out his responsibilities.

Barzani’s message highlighted the importance of neighborly relations between the Kurdistan Region and Iran, underscoring the historic and friendly ties between Erbil and Tehran.

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Region has consistently sought to further develop these longstanding relations.

According to the statement, the Kurdistan Region views the expansion of its ties with Iran as a way to serve the interests of both peoples while contributing to stability and peaceful coexistence across the wider region.