President Masoud Barzani, Kurdistan Islamic Union Leader Discuss Regional Developments and Political Coordination

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani met on Tuesday with Salahaddin Bahaaddin, Secretary-general of the Kurdistan Islamic Union, to discuss regional developments, internal political coordination, and efforts to maintain stability in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from Barzani Headquarters.

During the meeting, Bahaaddin outlined the current political situation in the region and stressed the importance of maintaining communication and coordination among political parties, particularly on sensitive issues. Despite political differences, he said dialogue between parties remains essential at this stage.

Bahaaddin also expressed appreciation for President Barzani’s efforts in responding to recent developments and for his commitment to safeguarding Kurdish people in western Kurdistan (northeastern Syria). He further highlighted Barzani’s role in supporting the peace process in Turkey.

For his part, President Barzani reiterated that the Kurdistan Region is not involved in the ongoing regional conflict and has consistently called for dialogue and peaceful solutions to disputes. He emphasized that maintaining the region’s stability and security remains the top priority.

President Barzani also warned that some groups are attempting to exploit the current regional tensions to launch what he described as baseless attacks against the Kurdistan Region. In this regard, he urged the Iraqi government and the Coordination Framework to establish clear legal limits on the activities of such groups.

Regarding internal political developments in the Kurdistan Region, President Barzani stressed the need for greater coordination and dialogue among political parties given the sensitivity of the current phase.

He called on political forces to work toward reactivating the Kurdistan Region’s parliament and forming a broad-based national government in which all parties share responsibility.

President Barzani also noted that the establishment of a political council should involve the participation of all political parties, while emphasizing that such a body should not replace the official institutions of the Kurdistan Region.