FBI Warns of Possible Iranian Drone Threat Targeting California

41 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) recently warned law enforcement agencies in California that Iran could potentially retaliate against U.S. military actions by launching drone attacks against the U.S. West Coast, according to a report by ABC News.

The alert states that U.S. authorities obtained information suggesting that, as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly sought to carry out a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched from an unidentified vessel positioned off the coast of the United States, specifically targeting locations in California if Washington conducted strikes against Tehran.

“We recently acquired information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly aspired to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unidentified vessel off the coast of the United State Homeland, specifically against unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. conducted strikes against Iran,” the alert said. It added that officials have no further details regarding the timing, method, targets, or perpetrators of the alleged plot.

The warning emerged as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump launched ongoing military operations against the Islamic Republic, while Iran has responded with drone strikes against targets across the Middle East.

An FBI spokesperson in Los Angeles declined to comment on the alert, while the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Separately, U.S. intelligence officials have also expressed concern about the growing use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the possibility that such technology could be used to target American forces or personnel near the U.S.–Mexico border.

U.S. intelligence officials have also long been concerned that military equipment or drone systems could be pre-positioned on ships at sea or on land in preparation for retaliation if Israel or the United States launched strikes against Iran.