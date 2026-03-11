CENTCOM Warns Iran Using Civilian Ports for Military Operations in Strait of Hormuz

In a statement, CENTCOM said the Iranian regime has positioned naval vessels and military equipment within civilian port facilities that serve commercial maritime traffic.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) on Wednesday issued a warning to civilians, accusing Iran of using civilian ports along the Strait of Hormuz to conduct military operations that threaten international shipping.

According to the statement, the use of civilian infrastructure for military purposes puts innocent lives at risk and may strip those facilities of their protected status under international law, making them legitimate military targets.

CENTCOM urged civilians in Iran to immediately avoid all port facilities where Iranian naval forces are operating. The warning also advised Iranian dockworkers, administrative staff, and commercial vessel crews to keep their distance from Iranian naval vessels and any military equipment located in these ports.

“Civilian ports used for military purposes lose protected status and become legitimate military targets under international law,” the statement said.

While noting the risks posed by such military activity in civilian areas, CENTCOM stated that U.S. forces will continue to take every feasible precaution to minimize harm to civilians, though it cannot guarantee their safety near facilities being used by the Iranian regime for military purposes.

On February 28, US and Israeli forces launched a large-scale air campaign against Iran. Tehran responded with waves of missiles and drones targeting countries in the region that host US forces or military bases.

On Tuesday, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said American strikes against Iran are intensifying, while the number of Iranian drones and missiles being launched has dropped significantly in recent days.