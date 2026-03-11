U.S. Embassy in Baghdad Urges Americans to Consider Leaving Iraq Amid Security Threats

Embassy says Iran and allied militias pose significant risks as regional tensions escalate

37 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States Department of State on Wednesday issued a security alert for Iraq, urging American citizens to carefully review their security situation and consider leaving the country as regional tensions continue to rise.

In a notice released by the United States Embassy in Baghdad, officials said the safety of American citizens remains the highest priority for the administration of Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The U.S. government said it is evaluating additional options to assist American citizens who wish to depart the Middle East, adding that any departure arrangements from Iraq would be communicated directly to those seeking to leave.

The embassy warned that Iran and allied militia groups continue to pose a “significant threat” to public safety in Iraq. American citizens were urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain a low profile, and avoid areas where they could become potential targets.

Officials also cautioned against gathering in locations associated with the United States or with Americans, noting that such activities could increase the risk of attacks. According to the advisory, U.S. citizens and American interests in Iraq have previously been targeted, and Americans in the country also face the risk of kidnapping.

The embassy said U.S. companies, hotels frequented by foreigners, and other facilities — including those linked to the United States — have been attacked in the past. Critical infrastructure sites across Iraq have also been targeted in previous incidents.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and remain committed to providing timely information and assistance to U.S. citizens,” the embassy said, emphasizing that the safety of Americans remains its top priority.

Americans who choose to remain in Iraq were advised to stay vigilant, maintain a low profile, and prepare to shelter in place for extended periods if necessary. The advisory also recommended stocking sufficient supplies of food, water, medicine, and other essential items.

The embassy noted that Iraq’s airspace is currently closed, preventing commercial flights from operating. However, land routes remain available to neighboring countries, including Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.

While most land border crossings are currently open, officials warned they could close without prior notice, and travelers should expect long delays. Local ground transportation is still operating, and Americans were advised to seriously consider leaving through these routes if they believe it is safe to do so.

The embassy also cautioned that neighboring countries may close their airspace as well, and local entry and exit requirements remain in effect and could change.