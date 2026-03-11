UAE Says Air Defenses Repelled Large-Scale Iranian Attack, Reporting Six Dead and 131 Injured Since Escalation Began

The UAE said its air defenses intercepted multiple Iranian missiles and drones in a large-scale attack, reporting six deaths and 131 injuries since the escalation began.

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United Arab Emirates said its air defense systems successfully repelled a large-scale Iranian attack involving ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones targeting the country.

On Wednesday, the UAE Ministry of Defense announced that the country’s air defense systems successfully intercepted multiple aerial threats launched toward the United Arab Emirates.

According to an official statement, Emirati air defenses shot down six ballistic missiles, seven cruise missiles, and 39 drones that had been directed at the country.

The ministry also released cumulative figures since the start of the Iranian attacks, stating that defense forces had dealt with and intercepted 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,514 drones.

Regarding casualties, the ministry said six people had been killed so far as a result of the attacks.

The victims were citizens of the United Arab Emirates as well as foreign nationals from Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

In addition, 131 people were reported injured, with wounds described as minor to moderate.

The injured include individuals from several nationalities, including Emirati, Egypt, Sudan, Palestine, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, India, and Turkey, along with several other nationalities.

The ministry emphasized that Emirati forces remain on the highest level of readiness to confront any threats targeting the country’s security and sovereignty, stressing that they will respond firmly to any attempt to undermine the stability and national interests of the United Arab Emirates.