Kurdish Lawmaker Calls on Iraqi Government to Impose Limits on Outlaw Groups Following Drone Attacks

KDP lawmaker Daner Abdulghaffar called on the Iraqi government to impose limits on outlaw groups and establish a parliamentary committee to investigate recent drone attacks in the Kurdistan Region.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A Kurdish lawmaker has called on the Iraqi government to impose limits on outlaw armed groups following recent attacks in the Kurdistan Region, stressing that the security of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region must be treated as one unified issue.

On Wednesday, Daner Abdulghaffar, spokesperson for the faction of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) in the Council of Representatives of Iraq, told Shvan Jabari, correspondent for Kurdistan24, that Kurdish parliamentary factions plan to issue a joint statement regarding attacks carried out by outlaw groups.

Abdulghaffar said the Iraqi government must assume its responsibilities and establish clear limits for those groups.

He stressed that the security of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq is interconnected and should not be viewed separately.

“The security of Iraq should not be seen in separate parts, but rather as a single package,” he said.

Abdulghaffar also called on the Iraqi parliament to form a special committee to investigate the attacks.

He added that Kurdish lawmakers had raised the issue with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, prime minister of Iraq, urging the government to respond quickly.

According to Abdulghaffar, the prime minister said the government had been following up on the incidents, but the Kurdish side considers that response insufficient and is calling for decisive measures to prevent further attacks.

The remarks come as security incidents involving drones continue in the Kurdistan Region.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, two drones shot down in the skies over Harir late Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, another drone was intercepted over Erbil, while a separate drone was downed over Sulaimani.

Witnesses also reported hearing the sound of an explosion in the skies above Erbil, which was believed to be the result of an interception by an anti-missile defense system.

Kurdish lawmakers say stronger measures are needed from Baghdad to curb outlaw armed groups and ensure stability across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.