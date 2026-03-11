PM Masrour Barzani Offers Condolences to the Family of Salih Muslim

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani offered condolences for Salih Muslim, a Syrian Kurdish leader and former PYD co-chair during the Syrian Civil War.

50 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), issued a message of condolence stating: "On the passing of the prominent Kurdish figure and politician, Salih Muslim, I extend my deepest condolences and sympathies to his family, relatives, and colleagues, and I share in their grief."

He further added: "May Almighty God bless his soul with Paradise and grant patience and solace to his family and loved ones."

Salih Muslim passed away on Wednesday in a hospital in Erbil at the age of 75. He had been battling heart and kidney disease and recently underwent surgery in the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Born in 1951 in a village near Kobani to a Kurdish family, Muslim was a chemical engineer by training. He studied at Istanbul Technical University from 1970 to 1977 before dedicating his life to political activism.

Muslim rose to global prominence in 2010 when he became the co-chairman of the PYD alongside Asya Abdullah. Under his leadership, the party played a pivotal role in establishing the de facto autonomous region known as Rojava (Western Kurdistan) amidst the chaos of the Syrian Civil War.

Throughout the conflict, Muslim served as the most recognizable international representative for Syrian Kurds. He navigated complex diplomatic waters, engaging in high-level discussions with various global powers, including the US-led coalition and, until 2015, the government of Türkiye.