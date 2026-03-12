Iranian Military Command Warns of Potential Attacks on U.S. and Israeli Economic Centers

Iranian military officials warned that economic centers linked to the United States and Israel could become targets following what they described as a strike on an Iranian bank.

26 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian military officials issued new warnings that economic infrastructure linked to the United States and Israel in the region could become targets, following what they described as attacks on a financial institution inside Iran.

The spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said that Iranian forces may target banks and economic centers affiliated with the United States and Israel after what he described as an overnight strike on an Iranian bank carried out by U.S. and Israeli forces, according to a report by Tasnim News Agency.

According to the spokesperson, the alleged attack occurred after U.S. and Israeli forces failed to achieve their military objectives during ongoing hostilities. The official said the targeting of a financial institution represented what he called an “illegitimate and unconventional” act under the laws of war.

“This move has freed our hands to target all economic centers and banks affiliated with the United States and Israel in the region,” the spokesperson said, according to the report.

The official added that the United States should expect what he described as a “painful counterstrike.” The spokesperson also issued a warning to civilians across the region, urging people to remain at least one kilometer away from banks connected to the United States or Israel for their own safety.

The statement comes amid heightened tensions between Tehran, Washington, and Israel following a series of military exchanges and missile attacks reported in recent days.

Separately, an Iranian military commander issued a public message directed at U.S. President Donald Trump, referencing what he said were images and satellite data documenting Iranian missile strikes on U.S. military installations.

According to the report by Tasnim, Majid Mousavi, commander of the aerospace force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), posted a message on the social media platform X urging Trump to review satellite images and information related to Iran’s missile and drone attacks.

“Mr. Trump, order CENTCOM to place the satellite information and photos from before and after Iran’s missile and drone attacks on your desk,” Mousavi wrote in the message.

Mousavi said the images show damage from Iranian strikes on several facilities that he described as “vital bases.”

In his message, he listed installations including Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, and Camp Arifjan, also located in Kuwait. Mousavi also referred to what he called the “Fifth Base,” an apparent reference to the U.S. Navy’s regional command headquartered in Bahrain, the United States Fifth Fleet.

The IRGC commander said the images and information documenting the alleged attacks were “very impressive,” adding that Trump, as the U.S. commander-in-chief at the time of the earlier conflict referenced in his message, should examine the material.

The statement appeared to emphasize Iran’s claims regarding the effectiveness of its missile and drone capabilities. Iranian officials have repeatedly highlighted the country’s ballistic missile program and long-range strike capacity in public statements during the current confrontation.

The remarks from both the Khatam al-Anbiya command and the IRGC aerospace leadership were reported by Tasnim, a news agency closely associated with Iranian security institutions.

The warning regarding economic targets marks a shift in rhetoric toward financial infrastructure after the alleged strike on the Iranian bank. Iranian officials framed the potential targeting of economic centers as a response measure following what they described as violations of the laws governing armed conflict.

The Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters functions as a key operational command structure within Iran’s military framework, coordinating aspects of the country’s air defense and broader strategic operations during wartime.

The spokesperson’s statement suggested that Iranian military planners now consider economic facilities associated with the United States and Israel to be legitimate targets following the alleged attack.

The warning to civilians to remain at least one kilometer away from such locations was framed by the spokesperson as a safety precaution, though no specific banks or facilities were identified in the statement.

The separate message from Mousavi directed at Trump also appeared aimed at reinforcing Iranian claims regarding the scope and effectiveness of its retaliatory strikes against U.S. military installations across the region.

U.S. military facilities in the Gulf and surrounding areas have historically hosted American forces supporting operations across the Middle East, including those under the authority of United States Central Command (CENTCOM), the regional combatant command responsible for U.S. military operations in the area.

Iranian officials have frequently referenced these bases when discussing potential retaliatory capabilities during periods of heightened confrontation.

Neither the United States nor Israel immediately responded publicly to the claims contained in the statements reported by Tasnim regarding the alleged attack on an Iranian bank or the extent of damage to the facilities mentioned by Mousavi.

The statements from Iranian military officials came as tensions between Tehran and Washington remain elevated following recent exchanges of missile and drone attacks reported across the region.